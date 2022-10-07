The teaser of Om Raut’s upcoming movie 'Adipurush' has faced a lot of criticism for misrepresenting Lord Ram, Sita, Ravana, and Hanuman. The film stars Prabhas as Raghav, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh, and soon after the teaser was out, some sections of people demanded a ban on the film. However, the director has assured the audience that he and his team have done “nothing wrong in this film”.

In an interview with India Today, Raut gave his viewpoint on the portrayal of Ravana in Adipurush, which many have compared with Ranveer Singh's look in 'Padmaavat'. “We have not done anything wrong in this film. People are getting a few things wrong here. With this film, we want to introduce the story of Lord Ram to the world. We want to spread his teachings among the youth. If we represent it in a way through which we can reach the new generation, then only we can talk to the new generation. Is there any less belief in this because of this? No. We have maintained the sanctity of everything," he says.

Om Raut also says that how people picturise Ravana is based on how people in earlier times perceived him. Though for him, Ravana is still a demon, but he picturises him in a different manner. Raut doesn’t imagine him with a big moustache. He said, “The Ravana that we saw earlier was an artistic representation of the evil that Ravana was. My Ravana is demonic too, but in today’s time, if I picturise Ravana like this, then that is it. If you say, that I have changed his colour, then I disagree. It’s the same colour, it’s the colour of religion.”

Despite the backlash and the calls to boycott of the film, Om Raut says, “We are noting everything that is being said about the film. But when the film will release in January, I will not disappoint anyone.”

The film has been made on a budget of approximately Rs 300 crore and will hit screens on January 12, 2023.