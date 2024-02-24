Olivia Coleman Admits She Is 'Not Brave Enough' To Use Social Media

The acclaimed actress said: "I can only assume (the people who do it) are not happy in their lives because it's a very cruel thing, maybe they don't understand the hurt they might be causing."

"When there have been people who have confronted their online trolls, and they've gone, 'Oh!' and burst into tears, and gone 'I'm sorry. I didn't mean to hurt you'… That's fascinating that often they are people who have something that they can't deal with or can't get out.

"It's a little bit of power they have, but it's awful the effect it can have. We know that. We know people who've really been so hurt by it and done terrible things to themselves. Everyone thinks, 'Oh words can't hurt you'. But words are the worst."