Nora Fatehi Calls Constant Comparisons With Malaika Arora ‘Disrespectful’: It Takes Away From The Things I Am Doing

Home Art & Entertainment

Malaika Arora and Nora Fatehi are both great dancers, and have judged several reality shows together.

Nora Fatehi Opens Up On Constant Comparisons With Malaika Arora
Nora Fatehi Opens Up On Constant Comparisons With Malaika Arora Google

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Dec 2022 11:13 pm

It would not be wrong to say that Malaika Arora and Nora Fatehi are two of the most loved dancers in Bollywood, and despite belonging to different generations, are constantly pitted against each other. 

During the latest episode of ‘Moving In With Malaika’, Nora opened up to Malaika and admitted that she found this kind of conversation particularly disrespectful. In fact, the two have judged several reality shows together.

Nora said, “Malaika has done things I could never do—you are part of the growing legacy of Bollywood, that was a golden time. We talk about the time; we don’t talk about today. It’s not just disrespectful for you, it’s disrespectful for me, because it takes away from the things that I am doing.” She added that people ‘water down’ their identities.

To which, Malaika explained, “If I was on a show, they would make sure Nora was on the show. I figured it was a constant thing that everyone was trying to pit us against each other and putting us on the show.” Malaika further told Nora that people look for ways to ‘shove’ her out. 

When Nora questioned Malaika if she ever felt bad, the latter answered, “I’m human at the end of the day. There are days at the end of the day when I say, ‘Oh that job could have been mine and now someone else has it.’ That happens all the time. Things like that can break you. You know that someone out there is prettier and younger, and you have to deal with that.”

However, Malaika claimed that she has seen several girls come and go, but she has managed to stay. On being further prodded by Malaika if Nora has ever subconsciously tried to mould herself after being compared to her, Nora signed out, “When they compare, I think if I went through half the sh*t that you went through in your career, I would want people to salute me.”

