Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana' Reportedly Goes On Floors; Ranbir Kapoor To Join The Shoot Soon

The portal quoted a source saying, “Ranbir has a certain baritone and a way of speaking his lines. It is symbolic and if you have even closed your eyes, you can recognize a dialogue purely based on Ranbir’s voice. In ‘Ramayana’, Nitesh wants to make sure Ranbir sounds different from the characters he’s played in the past. Being a versatile actor, Ranbir is enjoying this process of trying something new''.