Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana' Reportedly Goes On Floors; Ranbir Kapoor To Join The Shoot Soon

Reportedly, the shoot of Ranbir Kapoor starrer 'Ramayana' has commenced with a pooja ceremony. The shoot has started with secondary artists and Ranbir will be joining the crew in the next few days.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana', starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, has been in the news for a long time now. Recently, it was reported that the film has been delayed. But, the latest report suggests that it has gone on the floors today (April 2). It is said that Ranbir will join the shoot soon. 

As per a report in India Today, the shoot of 'Ramayana' has commenced with a pooja ceremony. The shoot has started with secondary artists and Ranbir will be joining the crew in the next few days.

Sources told the portal that Nitesh Tiwari and his team did a small pooja ceremony on 'Ramayana' set before the shoot to take blessings for the cast and crew.

Earlier, the same portal reported that Nitesh has hired a team to handle the diction and dialogue of ‘Ramayana.’ Also, special focus is on the costumes department of the epic drama and the appearance of the main characters. It is said to be made on a huge scale, and a lot of emphasis will be given on VFX.

The same report also stated that the ‘Dangal’ director has put a diction expert to work closely with Ranbir, for seamless dialogue delivery.

The portal quoted a source saying, “Ranbir has a certain baritone and a way of speaking his lines. It is symbolic and if you have even closed your eyes, you can recognize a dialogue purely based on Ranbir’s voice. In ‘Ramayana’, Nitesh wants to make sure Ranbir sounds different from the characters he’s played in the past. Being a versatile actor, Ranbir is enjoying this process of trying something new''.

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, the movie will reportedly have an ensemble cast of Yash, Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, Lara Dutta, and Rakul Preet Singh. Recently, there were reports suggesting that the makers are set to announce the film on the occasion of Ram Navami, i.e., April 17. 

