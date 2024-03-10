The 71st edition of the Miss World 2024 pageant was organized at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai. The pageant was organized in India after a gap of 28 years. At the event, Nita Ambani was presented with the Miss World Foundation’s ‘Humanitarian Award’. The award was presented to her by Julia Morley, chairman and CEO of the Miss World Organization.
Nita Ambani, who heads the Reliance Foundation, was presented with the Miss World Foundation’s ‘Humanitarian Award’ in recognition of philanthropy and social work. Ambani was decked in a black banarasi saree, and she came on stage to receive the prestigious award. Receiving the award, she said, “This honour is not just a personal achievement, but a testament to the power of compassion and service that binds us…Throughout my journey, I have been guided by the timeless Indian principles of Satyam Shivam Sundaram, representing truth, goodness, and beauty.”
She continued, “Satyam embraces the truth. The pursuit of truth is a spiritual journey marked by a quest for purity, integrity, and sincerity of purpose. Shivam nurtures the divinity within. I have experienced divinity in the smiles and laughter of millions of children through the work of our Reliance Foundation. Sundaram celebrates the beauty that surrounds us. Find joy in every moment and fill your heart with gratitude and appreciation. Use beauty as a force for positive change.”
Priyanka Chopra Jonas also shared a video message where she talked about Ambani and her dedication to doing good for others. In her message, she said, “Her journey is the embodiment of the ethos of beauty with a purpose…Let’s not just celebrate her accomplishments, but also the joy, empowerment, and growth she has brought to so many lives. She has been a trailblazer, who is not stopping anytime soon.”
The Miss World 2024 crown was won by Krystyna Pyszková of the Czech Republic. Sini Shetty, who was representing India, came in the top eight contenders.