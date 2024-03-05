Mukesh And Nita Ambani Spent THIS Whopping Amount For Anant-Radhika's Three-Day Pre-Wedding Bash

The first weekend of March saw, what’s probably the biggest event of the year – Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding bash. The three-day event was not only a celebration of love and union but also became a global event, captivating the world, with all eyes on Jamnagar, Gujarat.
The event held by the Ambanis, from March 1-3, was no less than a get-together of Bollywood celebrities, and well-known personalites from all spheres, domestic and international. The dazzling guest list included tech CEOs like Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerburg, Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Deepika Padukone, among many others, sports personalities like Trent Boult, Saina Nehwal, MS Dhoni, singers including Shreya Ghoshal, Rihanna, Akon, Lucky Ali, and various other personalities.
With no end to the list of notable names present at the event, everything had to be top-notch. After all, all guests of the Ambanis will be enjoying mouth-watering food, luxurious accommodations built only for the event, and a pleasant stay. But, all of this doesn’t come for free. The family paid a ridiculously high amount for the festivities. Any guesses?
As per a report by MailOnline, the three-day event cost the billionaire family a whopping Rs. 1250 crore.
But that’s no surprise. Take the musical performances, for instance. Rihanna alone was paid an estimated Rs 52 crore for a two-hour show. But that’s not all – Diljit Dosanjh, Pritam, Shreya Ghoshal, Akon, Lucky Ali, Udit Narayan, B Praak, Shibani Dandekar, Shaan, Sukhwinder Singh, Mohit Chauhan, Monali Thakur, Neeti Mohan and the Vienna Symphony Orchestra also performed and they too would have charged a hefty sum to do so.
Allegedly, the catering contract alone amounted to more than Rs 200 crore. The flower arrangements done by Jeff Leatham, who has worked with the Kardashians, also charged a very large amount, though the exact amount hasn’t been revealed yet. Even the jewellery and custom-made attires by Versace, Manish Malhotra, and many other fashion labels would not have been a small amount.
There were also private jets and luxury buses and cars arranged for the guests who arrived at the bash.
While the pre-wedding gala alone cost them thousands of crore, it’s only a wait till July when we will know how much the main wedding would cost the family.