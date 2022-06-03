Friday, Jun 03, 2022
New York Court Upholds Rape Charges Against Harvey Weinstein

Hollywood personality, Harvey Weinstein, lost a chance to overturn his 2020 sex crime charges as the court upheld the charges resulting in 23-year sentence.

Updated: 03 Jun 2022 8:29 pm

Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, on June 2, lost a bid to get his 2020 sex crimes convictions in New York overturned. 

According to the Economic Times, the five judges from NY appeals court upheld the guilty verdicts unanimously in a ruling that resulted in 23-year sentence. They also rejected Weinstein’s arguments that the jury was prejudiced by hearing allegations from women who were not involved in the charges. 

Judge Angela Mazzarelli, who wrote the ruling, said that the witnesses had “useful information” which helped the jurors "fully understand the dynamics” between Weinstein and victims. "We perceive no basis for reducing the sentence, and we have considered defendant's remaining arguments and find them unavailing," she wrote. 

Weinstein was convicted of rape and sexual assault in February, 2020, in a landmark verdict of #MeToo movement. He is currently awaiting trial on a different sexual assault charges in California. 

Weinstein who is 70 years old, pleaded not guilty in September 2020, in Los Angeles court to counts involving abuse of five women. Widespread sexual abuse and harassment claims on Weinstein flooded in 2017. 

Total of about 90 women including actresses Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow and Salma Hayek have accused Weinstein. However, he has said that all his sexual encounter were consensual. 

