Neha Dhupia Says Her 'Favourite Yoga Buddy' Is Her Son Guriq

Actress Neha Dhupia on Tuesday shared an adorable sneak peek into her workout session, dropping a glimpse of her 'favourite yoga buddy'-- her son Guriq.

IANS
March 12, 2024
The actress, who was last seen in the 2022 vigilante thriller film 'A Thursday', took to Instagram, and dropped a series of pictures, wherein she can be seen doing yoga in her house.

The former Miss India is wearing green yoga shorts and a grey coloured sports top. The pictures have a glimpse of her son Guriq performing the same yoga pose as his mother.

The post is captioned as: "Me - when someone asks me how is your prep for @kareenakapoorkhan's episode going #yogaeveryday #mamahustle #nofilterneha #mamasboy @guriqdhupiabedi my favourite yoga buddy."

In the caption, Neha was referring to Kareena's appearance on her chat show 'No Filter Neha Season 6'.

Actress Rasika Dugal dropped red heart emojis in the comment section.

Neha is married to actor Angad Bedi. The couple also have a daughter named Mehr.

