Thursday, Jun 02, 2022
My Daughter Joined A Cult: Docu-Series On Controversial Godman Swami Nithyananda To Release On Discovery+

OTT platform Discovery+ will stream 'My Daughter Joined A Cult,' a docu-series based on the life of controversial godman Swami Nithyananda from June 2.

My Daughter Joined A Cult Instagram

Updated: 02 Jun 2022 4:17 pm

Discovery+ will stream 'My Daughter Joined A Cult,' a docu-series based on the life of controversial godman Swami Nithyananda starting June 2. The three-part series follows the self-styled 'Godman,' who is accused of duping his followers into joining his ashram and gurukul trust, 'Nithyananda Dhyanapeetam,' and then allegedly abusing them.

According to glamsham.com, the docu-series, produced by VICE Studios, gives a story of the highs and lows of Nithyananda's life in the pursuit of the explanation for his great following despite being labelled a fugitive by the people who used to believe in him, with testimonials that are given from devotees, attorneys, journalists, and activists. The followers and ex-devotees share a personal perspective while giving vital information that assists us in better understanding the complete narrative, having lived the story themselves. 

Talking about the docu-series director Naman Saraiya said in a statement, “Such a comprehensive and complex investigation into Nithyananda and his religious movement would not have been possible without the trust and cooperation of each person we crossed paths with… be it former devotees, survivors, journalists, lawyers, and police officers. I hope the series resonates with audiences around the world and generates greater awareness of the events that led to his fall from grace and the indelible impact on those left in its wake.” He added, “My Daughter Joined A Cult has been one of the most challenging and rewarding projects of my career yet and I am incredibly proud of what the team and I have created with VICE Studios and Samira Kanwar.”

In the press statement, Samira Kanwar, VP of Content, VICE Studios, said, “My Daughter Joined A Cult is an uncompromising and unflinching docu-series about the internationally infamous figure of Swami Nithyananda. As is synonymous with VICE Studios, the series offers an authentic and compelling insight into a complex and controversial figure, using raw first-person testimonies and original production techniques. We are proud to be working with discovery+ to bring this series to a wide, global audience.”

'My Daughter Joined A Cult' will premiere on Discovery+ on June 2.

