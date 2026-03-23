Musician’s Diary: The Revolution That Iran's People Wanted For Themselves Is Now Surrounded By Global Interests

The basic thing that people in Iran have wanted all this time is simple: a secular state, a separation of church and state. Democracy, a voice, a normal life without fear, without control.

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Nikan Khosravi
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Nikan Khosravi
Nikan Khosravi
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  • The artist began making music during a time of tension, censorship, and limited freedom of expression, when independent voices struggled to find space.

  • With no access to record labels, artists like him turned to the internet as their only outlet, using platforms such as YouTube and SoundCloud to share their music.

  • Digital platforms became a form of freedom, allowing musicians to bypass

Songs for Iran

‘Waking up in jail

Morgue of living, living inside the whale’s belly

Hope to get out on bail...’

My story with music started in a period in Iranian society during which people were divided. There was tension everywhere: between people, ideas, and power. There was a lack of expression, and my voice, along with that of others, was struggling to find space. At that time, no record label was available for us to publish our music. Then, we decided on the internet as an option. The internet, specifically YouTube and SoundCloud, was starting to rise in Iranian society, and all of us were exploring it. It was not just an option for us, but the only way for us to go forward. This was freedom, even in the digital world, and it was everything for us.

The formation of the band was a gradual process, almost without any planning. It was a reaction to censorship, control and silence. Metal music was popular in Iranian underground society, and it was associated with rebellion. Our influences were bands such as ‘Slayer’, ‘Rage Against the Machine’ and ‘Lamb of God’. Our music was against the system, and we wanted to be the same as them, but in our own way. We sang about our reality, about fears and the need to be free.

But then, at the end of 2015, everything changed. My bandmate, Arash Ilkhani, and I were arrested. Our music and words became crimes against the state. We were accused of blasphemy and propaganda against the state and were sent to Evin prison in Tehran. We waited there for 18 months until the trial that would determine our future.

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Life in Prison

Time is different in prison. It is not just the loss of freedom but the loss of everything else as well. When the verdict was announced, we received six years in prison but managed to get bail. It was then that we realised it was the only chance to get out of prison and seek asylum in Norway.

When we stepped out of prison, life was no longer the same. It was quiet but not peaceful. It was the quiet of fear. Many people distanced themselves from us. Some believed the charges against us. Some considered us enemies of the country. But the desire for change in Iran is larger than any one story.

For many of us, it began with a simple idea: we wanted a different future. We are against war, and against a system that does not represent its people. The regime has long controlled how people live and speak. What we wanted was freedom, not just politically, but personally.

However, as time went on, more protests happened. People came out on the streets, voicing their complaints against years of suppression. There was hope at that point, a sense that change was indeed possible. But today, things are more complex. The United States and Israel’s intervention have changed things. They say they are there to help, but from our point of view, it is not as simple as that.

The revolution that people wanted for themselves is now surrounded by global interests and power struggles. There is no clarity, just confusion. There is no unity, just uncertainty. The dream that Iranians yearned for have now become more dangerous than ever.

The Road Ahead

The basic thing that people in Iran have wanted all this time is simple: a secular state, a separation of church and state. Democracy, a voice, a normal life without fear, without control.

Outlook's April 21, 2023 issue titled Iran - File photo
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BY Outlook News Desk

As an artist, this moment is deeply painful. Music has always been my way of understanding the world and responding to it. Even now, I continue to write about what is happening, about Iran, about conflict, about the human cost of it all. But many of our shows have been postponed or cancelled. The global situation has affected everything. There are new songs in the works, music that reflects not just our past, but the present moment. It is our way of staying connected, of continuing the conversation, even when everything else feels uncertain.

My parents live in Tehran. They wake up not knowing what the day will bring. That uncertainty stays with me no matter where I am. I think often about going back. About seeing my home again.

To the people of Iran, I want to say this: stay strong. You have already shown incredible courage. The road ahead may be unclear, but hope should not disappear. Keep the door open, for dialogue, for understanding, for change. These are difficult times, but they will not last forever.

(As told to Jinit Parmar)

Nikan Khosravi is an Iranian heavy metal musician, songwriter and co-founder of the band ‘Confess’. His work reflects Iran’s underground scene, challenging censorship and authoritarian control.

This article appeared in Outlook's April 1st, 2026 issue titled ParaDime Shift, which looks at how the US-Israel attack on Iran has come home to India with the LPG crisis and is disrupting India’s energy ecosystem, exposing policy gaps, and testing the limits of its diplomacy

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