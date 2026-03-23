Musician’s Diary: The Revolution That Iran's People Wanted For Themselves Is Now Surrounded By Global Interests

My story with music started in a period in Iranian society during which people were divided. There was tension everywhere: between people, ideas, and power. There was a lack of expression, and my voice, along with that of others, was struggling to find space. At that time, no record label was available for us to publish our music. Then, we decided on the internet as an option. The internet, specifically YouTube and SoundCloud, was starting to rise in Iranian society, and all of us were exploring it. It was not just an option for us, but the only way for us to go forward. This was freedom, even in the digital world, and it was everything for us.