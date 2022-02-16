Wednesday, Feb 16, 2022
Newsflash | Bappi Lahiri Dies In Mumbai At 69

The veteran singer was admitted to the hospital last year after he tested positive for coronavirus, however, he was discharged soon. 

Updated: 16 Feb 2022 9:10 am

Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri, who popularised disco music in India in the 80s and 90s, has died following multiple health issues, a doctor treating him said on Wednesday. He was 69.

Lahiri died on Tuesday night at the CritiCare Hospital in Juhu.  

"Lahiri had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday. But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home. He was brought to the hospital. He had multiple health issues. He died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) shortly before midnight," Dr Deepak Namjoshi, director of the hospital, said

The singer-composer, a familiar figure for many with his trademark gold chains that he wore for luck and his sunglasses, was known for his songs in several films of the late 70s-80s. These included "Chalte Chalte", "Disco Dancer", and "Sharaabi".

His last Bollywood song was “Bhankas” for the 2020 film "Baaghi 3".

Inputs From PTI

