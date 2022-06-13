Murad Khetani: Ranbir Kapoor-Rashmika Mandanna's 'Animal' Is Filled With Emotions

Producer Murad Khetani, known for backing films like 'Mubarakan,' 'Kabir Singh' and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', says Ranbir Kapoor-starrer movie 'Animal' is a larger-than-life visual spectacle, laced with heroism.

Labeled a crime drama, 'Animal' is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who made his Hindi directorial debut with the 2019 blockbuster 'Kabir Singh.'

The upcoming feature also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna. “It is a challenging film. But we have a great team. Sandeep has written the story and he narrated it to Ranbir and Anil Kapoor, they liked it and agreed to come on board."

"It has action, emotion, heroism, larger-than-life visuals. We have our director and actor Rashmika from (south region) and we will release it there,” Khetani told PTI.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series, Khetani’s Cine1 Studios, and the director’s brother Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures, 'Animal' is set to release on August 11, 2023.

Besides 'Animal,' Khetani is also working on the Indian adaptation of 2019's widely acclaimed Turkish drama 'Miracle in Cell No. 7.' The film directed by Mehmet Ada Oztekin is a story of love between a mentally-ill father who was wrongly accused of murder and his six-year-old daughter.

He said when he saw 'Miracle in Cell No. 7,' he instantly fell in love with the movie and began the process of taking the rights. “It is a challenge to adapt the film for the Indian audience because the film was made based on its own culture and milieu. It is important to adapt it in the right way. We are working on the script,” Khetani added.

The producer also revealed that he has bought the rights to Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit's 1988 iconic film 'Tezaab,' produced and directed by N Chandra. “We have the rights of Tezaab. We are working on the script and then we will approach the director and producer,” he said.

The producer is riding high on the success of his latest film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.' The Kartik Aaryan-starrer horror-comedy, which was released on May 20 has minted Rs 164.71 crore in 22 days. The film is a sequel to the Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan-starrer 2007 psychological horror-comedy of the same name.

Khetani said there are plans to take the 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' franchise forward with a third movie. “We have got so much love and acceptance from the audience, so we will definitely take it ahead. It will take time and we will have to work on the script a lot. The story of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ has to be better than the second part. There is more responsibility,” he added.

