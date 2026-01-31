Filipiñana Review | Manila Golf Club Unravels Colonial Violence In Rafael Manuel’s Astonishing Debut

The pace is languorous, dolorous, deliberately stretching how long we can remain curious sans excess stimuli. Having also edited the film, Manuel pulls at time in a subversive blend of both the particular, the momentary and wider heave of history. There’s a blistering confidence in his vision, sharply aware of all the cross-currents it’s invoking only to undercut and provoke. Behind its well-oiled machinery of labour, the club contains systems of oppression. The film’s sluggishness purposefully emanates from how the upper class have established the club as resting ground for blunt dominating impulses. A visiting American girl, Clara (Carmen Castellanos), and her nasty uncle become mired with Isabel. It’s a generational habit, a coloniser’s smug way of working, blithe to whomsoever needs to get trampled for leisure. Clara postures being shaken by and not avowing of the club’s traditions. She calls her uncle harmless. Filipiñana shrewdly uses her to uncover casually inherited subjugation and its dislodging. Clara fusses and flaunts her liberal beliefs to Isabel. But you wonder how different she really is from her family. Land keeps getting occupied by industrialists, villagers displaced. Cycles of deprivation repeat till the poor are left with nothing. They exist only to serve the very people who’ve stripped them of everything.