Manya Narang On Performing At FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Can't Wait To Experience The Magic

Singer Manya Narang, who was the first wildcard entry in Indian Idol Season 9 and was a finalist on the show, will join the music composer duo Salim-Sulaiman at the Bollywood Musical festival in the FIFA World Cup 2022.

The singer will grace the grand event with a crowd of almost a million and is excited to hit the stage at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar, reports News 18.

Talking about the event, Manya said in a statement: “This is my first time at a FIFA World Cup event and I am beyond excited. I’m feeling honoured and blessed to have an opportunity to perform for such a prestigious event this early in my career."

“I cannot wait to experience the magic and perform in front of a humongous audience of around a million, with people from across the globe, for one of the world’s biggest and most awaited sports events. I am looking forward to having a great time," he adds.

Manya Narang, who is also a Youtube sensation, is currently working on releasing her independent music.

Salim and Sulaiman have been composing music for over a decade having scored for movies such as Chak De! India, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and Fashion. They have also gone to do movies with well-known producers and directors like Yash Chopra, Subhash Ghai and Ram Gopal Varma. They were predominantly composing background scores for movies, until the Karan Johar-Shah Rukh Khan production Kaal, for which their song compositions received acclaim.

They have worked on a Bollywood remix for Lady Gaga's songs Born This Way and Judas. They also worked on I'm A Freak By Enrique. The duo did two songs for the Hollywood film Sold.[8] During the 2020 lockdown Salim–Sulaiman released Gandhi Jayanti single with Ricky Kej. The duo have produced various tracks in collaboration with a number of indie artists including Shivansh Jindal.