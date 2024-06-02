Art & Entertainment

Manoj Bajpayee On Overcoming A Challenging Career Phase: Ditched All My Bad Habits, Worked On Myself

Manoj Bajpayee shared how he made a comeback when director-producer Prakash Jha offered him ‘Rajneeti’.

Instagram
Manoj Bajpayee Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actor Manoj Bajpayee is one of the most prolific artists in Bollywood, and has several notable performances to his credit. However, in his career spanning over three decades, he certainly has faced ups and downs. Recently, during a podcast with Sushant Sinha, Manoj talked about the bad phase in his career, and how he turned it around for his benefit. 

Talking about how he overcame the phase, Manoj said, “There was a time when my career faced hardships, I faced financial struggles too. So one day, I decided that I couldn’t take it anymore. I started waking up at 5 am. I would do yoga and discipline myself. During that time I stopped eating meat, gave up on liquor, and ditched all my bad habits. I started working on myself.”

He further mentioned how he abstained from all his bad habits, and after that, he started ringing up two directors daily, asking for work. Adding how he would wear nice clothes even if he was not going anywhere, Manoj said that he would do acting exercises, read, socialise with friends, and even socialise with friends. “I used the time of my failure in a productive manner,” he said. 

The actor further shared how director-producer Prakash Jha offered him ‘Rajneeti’, and he was sure that the film would work for him. Thankfully, it did and Manoj finally had his great comeback. On the work front, he was last seen in ‘Silence 2’ and ‘Bhaiyyaji', and is now working on ‘The Family Man 3’ next.

