Manoj Bajpayee Reveals Why He Rejected Jackie Shroff’s Chunnilal In 'Devdas'

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Devdas' is one of the most loved movies. From the dialogues, and music to the songs, everything about the movie is still etched in our memories. Released in 2002, it was the highest-grossing movie of the year. The magnum opus had a stellar star cast including Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit and Jackie Shroff among others. Did you know actor Manoj Bajpayee was offered to play Jackie's character Chunnilal in the film? Read on to know why he turned down the offer.