With a career spanning over three decades, Manoj Bajpayee needs no introduction. The actor is known for choosing films and characters that are unconventional. With his script choices, the actor is known for the nuance and depth that he brings to each and every character that he has played on screen. While the actor has been a part of some of the most loved and iconic movies, did you know he was also approached to play a role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Devdas’?