With a career spanning over three decades, Manoj Bajpayee needs no introduction. The actor is known for choosing films and characters that are unconventional. With his script choices, the actor is known for the nuance and depth that he brings to each and every character that he has played on screen. While the actor has been a part of some of the most loved and iconic movies, did you know he was also approached to play a role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Devdas’?
However, the actor turned down the role.
According to a report by News18, director Sanjay Leela Bhansali had approached Manoj Bajpayee to play the role of Chunnilal. The director had also approached Saif Ali Khan and Govinda for the role. However, Bajpayee turned it down. The report mentioned that the actor turned down the role because back then he was playing the lead roles in his films. He believed that playing a supporting role would hamper his growth.
In an interview with ETimes, Bajpayee revealed that he had always wanted to play the titular character of ‘Devdas.’ He said, “I've always wanted to play Devdas. There have been a few adaptations, but no one thought of casting me. I would love to play that character.”
Chunnilal was eventually played by Jackie Shroff. The movie was based on a novel by Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay. It starred Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Madhuri Dixit in lead roles. On the work front, the actor was last seen in ‘Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout’ where he played the role of ACP Avinash. He is currently gearing up for ‘Bhaiyya Ji’ which has been produced by his wife, Shabana Raza.