Art & Entertainment

Throwback Thursday: Did You Know? Manoj Bajpayee Was Approached To Play THIS Role In Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Devdas'

On this week's Throwback Thursday, let's take a look into how Manoj Bajpayee was offered a role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Devdas' which he turned down. Read the details here.

Advertisement

X
Manoj Bajpayee Photo: X
info_icon

With a career spanning over three decades, Manoj Bajpayee needs no introduction. The actor is known for choosing films and characters that are unconventional. With his script choices, the actor is known for the nuance and depth that he brings to each and every character that he has played on screen. While the actor has been a part of some of the most loved and iconic movies, did you know he was also approached to play a role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Devdas’?

However, the actor turned down the role.

According to a report by News18, director Sanjay Leela Bhansali had approached Manoj Bajpayee to play the role of Chunnilal. The director had also approached Saif Ali Khan and Govinda for the role. However, Bajpayee turned it down. The report mentioned that the actor turned down the role because back then he was playing the lead roles in his films. He believed that playing a supporting role would hamper his growth.

Advertisement

In an interview with ETimes, Bajpayee revealed that he had always wanted to play the titular character of ‘Devdas.’ He said, “I've always wanted to play Devdas. There have been a few adaptations, but no one thought of casting me. I would love to play that character.”

Chunnilal was eventually played by Jackie Shroff. The movie was based on a novel by Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay. It starred Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Madhuri Dixit in lead roles. On the work front, the actor was last seen in ‘Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout’ where he played the role of ACP Avinash. He is currently gearing up for ‘Bhaiyya Ji’ which has been produced by his wife, Shabana Raza.

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. BJP VS Congress: PM Says Cong Doing 'Vote Jihad'; Kharge Slams Modi Over 'Personal Letter' To NDA Candidates
  2. 'Barsatein' Co-Stars Shivangi Joshi And Kushal Tandon Are Reportedly In A 'Serious' Relationship, To Get Engaged Soon
  3. Google Layoffs: Company Fires 200 'Core' Team Employees
  4. 'The 8 Show' Trailer Review: Ryu Jun-yeol And Seven Others Are In An Endless Loop Of Greed In An Irresistible, Brutal Game
  5. Gangsta Rap: Pappu Yadav In Bihar
  6. Karnataka Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Raag Darbari In Dharwad
  7. Uma Ramanan Dies At 69: Tamil Playback Singer Passes Away Due To Ill Health
  8. India T20 World Squad Selection LIVE: Rohit Sharma, Ajit Agarkar Face The Media