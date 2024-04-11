Art & Entertainment

Throwback Thursday: Madhuri Dixit Grooves Elegantly To 'Bairi Piya' From 'Devdas'

Madhuri Dixit Nene on Thursday grooved to the popular track 'Bairi Piya' from her 2002 period romantic drama 'Devdas', showcasing her elegant dance moves.

Advertisement

Instagram
Madhuri Dixit Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Madhuri Dixit Nene on Thursday grooved to the popular track 'Bairi Piya' from her 2002 period romantic drama 'Devdas', showcasing her elegant dance moves.

The actress, who enjoys 39 million followers on Instagram, shared a Reel video, wherein she can be seen wearing a yellow ethnic outfit and dancing on the track 'Bairi Piya', which is sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Udit Narayan.

The song is originally picturised on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. The film is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

The video, which seems to be shot on the sets of 'Dance Deewane', shows Madhuri Dixit wearing a green kundan necklace with minimal makeup and open hair.

Advertisement

The post is captioned: "Le hi jayega tera jiya... #thursday #throwbackthursday."

The video has garnered 474K views.

On the work front, Madhuri is currently the judge of 'Dance Deewane'. It is co-judged by Suniel Shetty and hosted by laughter queen Bharti Singh.

The show airs on Saturday and Sunday on Colors.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Sumit Nagal Vs Holger Rune, 2nd Round Monte Carlo Masters Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  2. Actors Who Have Played Biographical Figures On The Silver Screen
  3. Chhattisgarh: 12 Killed As Bus Falls Into Mine Pit In Durg; PM Modi Reacts
  4. What Is The 1864 Arizona Abortion Law? Supreme Court Issues Near-Total Abortion Ban Based On 160-Year-Old Law In The US State
  5. Eid 2024: Songs To Rule Your Playlist This Festive Season
  6. PBKS Vs SRH, IPL 2024: Who Won Yesterday's Match? Check Highlights
  7. Elections 2024: Rahul Hits Back At BJP Over Manifesto Row; Complaint Against PM Modi Over Poll Code Violation
  8. Sports World: Bopanna-Ebden Pair Bows Out At Monte Carlo Masters - As It Happened