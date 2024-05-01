Do You Know Sanjay Leela Bhansali Wanted To Cast Rekha, Kareena Kapoor And Rani Mukerji In ‘Heeramandi’?

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is all set to make his OTT debut with ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’. The much-awaited series will premiere on Netflix from Wednesday, May 1. Ahead of it, the Los Angeles premiere of the mega-budget show was held in Los Angeles, and during it, SLB revealed that he wanted to make ‘Heeramandi’ into a film with Rekha, Kareena Kapoor and Rani Mukerji. Sharing how the idea of ‘Heeramandi’ has stayed with him for 18 years, Sanjay Leela Bhansali shared that the film could not materialise because it was so expansive.