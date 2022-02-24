Thursday, Feb 24, 2022
Madhuri Dixit Speaks On Working With Sanjay Kapoor After 27 Years

Almost 40 years after the 1984 film 'Tezaab' made Madhuri Dixit a star, she is coming up in the web series, ‘The Fame Game’ on Netflix. She speaks up about the changes she has seen in sets of movies over the years.

Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Updated: 24 Feb 2022 1:43 pm

Almost 40 years after the 1984 film 'Tezaab' made her a star, actress Madhuri Dixit is coming up in a web series. Madhuri Dixit stars ‘The Fame Game’ on Netflix on February 25 as a famous actress with actor Sanjay Kapoor, her co-star from the hit film Raja in '1995'. Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Kapoor spoke that how life on and off set changed since they made it in 'Raja'. The most drastic change is how films are promoted nowadays.

"Earlier when we did films, we just shot the film and did a handful of press. We would promote the songs and do interviews with some magazines. Now we have to a plethora of things, magazines, websites, now it's all media-driven. It can get tiring but it's fun," Madhuri Dixit stated.

What really stands out for Madhuri Dixit from then to now is the increased female presence on set. "I have to add when I started shooting, the only women on the film set would be me, my co-stars, and my hairdresser. That's it, no other women on the set. It used to be an all-male crew. Now when we go to a film set, assistant directors are women and so are some camera people. Now women are doing the writing, direction. Even 'The Fame Game' is co-directed by a woman, Karishma Kohli has done some episodes along with Bejoy Nambiar. It's very heartening to see this change," she said.

Sanjay Kapoor shared some trivia about how technology has changed from the sets of 'Raja' to now. "We have seen the old days and we are seeing new days. We have seen both worlds. I still remember it was a big deal when the first time a monitor came on the sets of a movie, till then we would depend on the director, who would depend on the cameraman. Life still went on back in the days, great films were made even then. When we started shooting for 'Raja' there were no monitor or vanity vans, monitors came on film sets towards the end of shooting 'Raja'," the actor mentioned

Madhuri Dixit approves of and has adapted to the new-age promotions and social media. "Things are different now, but I like it, I enjoy everything," she said

