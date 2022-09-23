Madhur Bhandarkar Praises 'Babli Bouncer' Actor Abhishek Bajaj, Says ‘Hope The Industry Will Recognise His Talent’

Abhishek Bajaj has had quite an eventful journey in showbiz. From starting his career in advertisements and then experimenting in TV as well, the actor made an impressive film debut with Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria-starrer ‘Student Of The Year 2’. Post that, he caught the eye of the audience with his stint in Ayushmann Khurrana and Vanni Kapoor’s ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’.

With the lineup of work, he also got the attention of filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, who saw a leading man in him, and now Abhishek is all set for the release of his first film as a lead, ‘Babli Bouncer’, opposite Tamannaah Bhatia.

While Abhishek has had the privilege to work with directors like Punit Malhotra and Abhishek Kapoor, getting to star in National Award winning Madhur Bhandarkar’s film is something straight out of a dream for him. The duo had a gala time connecting with each other during the shoot of ‘Babli Bouncer’, and they shared glimpses of it through social media as well.

But it isn’t just Abhishek who is quite ecstatic about this team up, as even Madhur is equally impressed by his work.

Talking about him, Madhur said, “When I met Abhishek for the first time, I felt he was the character I was looking forward to cast in ‘Babli Bouncer’, as he looked the part that he was supposed to play. When I started shooting with him, I realised that he is a natural actor and highly talented. He doesn’t forget his lines and he has performed very well in the movie.”

The renowned filmmaker added, “He looks good with Tamannaah on screen and their chemistry is superb. I hope the movie will change the game for him and the industry will recognise his talent."

Written by Amit Joshi, Aradhana Debnath and Madhur Bhandarkar, the film has been premiered on 23 September 2022 on Disney+ Hotstar.