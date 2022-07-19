Tuesday, Jul 19, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Lucky To Have Got Great Songs Throughout My Career: Arjun Kapoor

Actor Arjun Kapoor appreciates the songs that have been a part of all his movies and talks about his natural chemistry with actress Tara Sutaria.

Arjun Kapoor
Arjun Kapoor Wikipedia

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Jul 2022 3:42 pm

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor is happy with the appreciation all the songs from his upcoming film 'Ek Villain Returns' is getting. He calls himself lucky to get great tracks all through his career.

Kapoor says: "I have been lucky to get great songs all through my career, and 'Ek Villain 2' soundtrack has just added some incredibly beautiful songs to my filmography. Starting from my first film, 'Ishaqzaade' in which I had 'Chokra Jawaan,' 'Jhalla Wallah' and 'Pareshaan,' to 'Two States' in which I had 'Mast Magan' and 'Chaandaniya,' 'Tune Maari Entriyaan' in 'Gunday,' 'Phir Bhi Tumko Chaahunga' and 'Baarish' in 'Half Girlfriend,' 'High Heels' in 'Ki & Ka,' 'Tere Liye' and 'Proper Patola' in 'Namastey England,' 'Hawa Hawa' in 'Mubarakan,' I have had amazing songs - dance numbers or soulful romantic tracks!"

He adds: "These songs became chartbusters and caught the fancy of people nationwide. In all these songs, I have had the pleasure of pairing up with great co-stars, and thanks to the music, our pairing and chemistry have entertained everyone, and it has been a talking point for the film."

"So, I'm thrilled that 'Ek Villain 2'  has an incredible album featuring songs like 'Galliyan Returns,' 'Dil' and 'Shaamat' and I'm happy that people are already appreciating my chemistry with Tara, with whom I have never been paired."

Kapoor's chemistry with Tara Sutaria in 'Ek Villain 2' has become a big talking point. He says: "I have always believed that the longevity of a Hindi film actor is hugely dependent on the songs that he or she gets because songs make an unforgettable impact in the minds of people. With 'Ek Villain 2', I hope to make a little more place in the hearts of the audience, thanks to the breathtaking music which is resonating with the youth of the country."

[With Inputs from IANS]

Related stories

Every Character Will Not Have My Moral Compass: Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor Is Not Scared Of 'Fair Assessments' Of His Work

Arjun Kapoor Hopes People See His Evolution As Actor In Three Upcoming Films

Tags

Art & Entertainment Arjun Kapoor Arjun Kapoor Songs Ek Villain Returns John Abraham Disha Patani Tara Sutaria Ek Villain Sequel Bollywood Upcoming Bollywood Movie
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

SL Vs PAK, 1st Test: Preview, Streaming

SL Vs PAK, 1st Test: Preview, Streaming

Darjeeling Political Landscape: New Dawn Or Lull Before New Storm?

Darjeeling Political Landscape: New Dawn Or Lull Before New Storm?