Devika Suresh tied the knot with Aravindan Suchindran in an intimate ceremony that was only attended by close friends and family in Bengaluru. Sujatha Mohan took to her Instagram to share a series of pictures from Suresh’s wedding. One picture shows Suresh in a traditional red and yellow saree holding her father’s hand. She is decked in gold jewellery and looks stunning in her bridal attire. A second picture shows the bride posing with her aunt.