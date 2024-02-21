Late Malayalam singer Radhika Thilak’s daughter is now married. Devika Suresh got married to Aravindan Suchindran in an intimate ceremony in Bengaluru. The wedding was attended by singer Sujatha Mohan who showered her blessings on her niece.
Devika Suresh tied the knot with Aravindan Suchindran in an intimate ceremony that was only attended by close friends and family in Bengaluru. Sujatha Mohan took to her Instagram to share a series of pictures from Suresh’s wedding. One picture shows Suresh in a traditional red and yellow saree holding her father’s hand. She is decked in gold jewellery and looks stunning in her bridal attire. A second picture shows the bride posing with her aunt.
The final wedding picture shows Suresh in a traditional red saree that she wore with a green blouse. Suchindran wore a yellow veshti. Sharing these pictures, Mohan wrote, “Some pics from our darling Devika's (Radhika's daughter) wedding function..Please Bless the young couple.”
Take a look at the pictures from Devika Suresh and Aravindan Suchindran’s wedding here.
Reacting to the pictures, one fan wrote, “She looks almost like Radhika in this pic... Wishing the couple the very best.” A second fan said, “Lovely pics…she looks so much like Radhika. Congratulations and best wishes to the lovely couple.” A third fan commented, “God bless the blessed couple. She looks like Radhika.”
Suresh has followed her mother’s footsteps. As a talented singer herself, she has become popular for her melodious voice. One of her medley videos, featuring songs from her mother's repertoire, has touched people’s hearts and has gone viral on social media. Radhika Thilak was a celebrated singer in the Malayalam film industry. She passed away in 2015 after battling cancer.