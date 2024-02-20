Sudev Nair Shares First Pics With Amardeep Kaur Syan After Tying The Knot, Says 'Party Years Started'

Popular Malayalam film actor Sudev Nair recently tied the knot. The actor got married to model Amardeep Kaur Syan in an intimate and traditional wedding at a temple in Guruvayur. The couple tied the knot on Monday and videos from their wedding went viral instantly.
After the videos broke the internet, Sudev Nair took to his Instagram to share pictures with his wife from the wedding. He shared a series of pictures with Kaur and the couple looked stunning in all of them. Nair was seen in a traditional Kerala Kasavu dhoti and shawl. On the other hand, Syan looked gorgeous in a traditional Kasavu saree. Sharing the pictures, the ‘Ezra’ actor wrote, “Party Years Started. #syanaira”
Take a look at the pictures from Sudev Nair and Amardeep Kaur Syan’s wedding here.
The pictures showed the couple in adorable poses. They looked oh-so-in-love. The post has fetched over 52K likes. Reacting to the post, one fan wrote, “CONGRATULATIONS BRO. HAPPY MARRIED LIFE. GOD BLESS YOU GUYS JODI SUPERBBB.” A second fan said, “Congratulations...u guys look great together.” A third fan commented, “So so so happy for you and you look sooooo beautiful!!” Many people from the film fraternity also left comments on the post.
Speaking to Kochi Times, Nair opened up about why he chose to keep his wedding low-key. He said, “I am a very private person, so I wanted to keep it small. It was Amardeep’s wish to have the wedding at the Guruvayur temple. When we were there, people were surprised to see us and came around, took photos and videos, and joined in the ceremony. That was very nice and special.”
Nair met Syan in Mumbai and they started dating shortly after.