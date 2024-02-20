Art & Entertainment

Sudev Nair Shares First Pics With Amardeep Kaur Syan After Tying The Knot, Says 'Party Years Started'

Sudev Nair got married to Amardeep Kaur Syan in an intimate wedding in Guruvayur. The actor shared sweet pictures from their wedding on Instagram

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Outlook Entertainment Desk

February 20, 2024

Sudev Nair, Amardeep Kaur Syan Photo: Instagram
info-icon

Popular Malayalam film actor Sudev Nair recently tied the knot. The actor got married to model Amardeep Kaur Syan in an intimate and traditional wedding at a temple in Guruvayur. The couple tied the knot on Monday and videos from their wedding went viral instantly.

After the videos broke the internet, Sudev Nair took to his Instagram to share pictures with his wife from the wedding. He shared a series of pictures with Kaur and the couple looked stunning in all of them. Nair was seen in a traditional Kerala Kasavu dhoti and shawl. On the other hand, Syan looked gorgeous in a traditional Kasavu saree. Sharing the pictures, the ‘Ezra’ actor wrote, “Party Years Started. #syanaira”

Advertisement

Take a look at the pictures from Sudev Nair and Amardeep Kaur Syan’s wedding here.

Advertisement

The pictures showed the couple in adorable poses. They looked oh-so-in-love. The post has fetched over 52K likes. Reacting to the post, one fan wrote, “CONGRATULATIONS BRO. HAPPY MARRIED LIFE. GOD BLESS YOU GUYS JODI SUPERBBB.” A second fan said, “Congratulations...u guys look great together.” A third fan commented, “So so so happy for you and you look sooooo beautiful!!” Many people from the film fraternity also left comments on the post.

Advertisement

Speaking to Kochi Times, Nair opened up about why he chose to keep his wedding low-key. He said, “I am a very private person, so I wanted to keep it small. It was Amardeep’s wish to have the wedding at the Guruvayur temple. When we were there, people were surprised to see us and came around, took photos and videos, and joined in the ceremony. That was very nice and special.”

Nair met Syan in Mumbai and they started dating shortly after.

Sudev Nair, Amardeep Kaur - Facebook
Sudev Nair Ties The Knot With Amardeep Kaur In A Traditional Intimate Wedding In Guruvayur

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Advertisement
Tags
Important: We are pleased to inform you that the migration of our site @outlookindia.com has been successfully completed, aimed at enhancing your user experience. However, please be advised that due to the scale of operations, some data discrepancies may occur. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and greatly appreciate your patience and understanding during this transition period. Rest assured, we are committed to sorting out any data discrepancies.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement