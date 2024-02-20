Sudev Nair Shares First Pics With Amardeep Kaur Syan After Tying The Knot, Says 'Party Years Started'

Speaking to Kochi Times, Nair opened up about why he chose to keep his wedding low-key. He said, “I am a very private person, so I wanted to keep it small. It was Amardeep’s wish to have the wedding at the Guruvayur temple. When we were there, people were surprised to see us and came around, took photos and videos, and joined in the ceremony. That was very nice and special.”

Nair met Syan in Mumbai and they started dating shortly after.