Malayalam actor Sudev Nair, best known for his role in ‘My Life Partner’, has tied the knot with Amardeep Kaur. The couple got married in a traditional ceremony in Guruvayur. A video from the wedding is breaking the internet.
In the viral video, Sudev Nair is seen in a traditional white-coloured veshti with a golden border. The couple is seen walking barefoot on a temple premises. While Nair looked stunning in his attire, Amardeep Kaur looked ethereal. Kaur was spotted in a traditional white bridal saree with a golden border. She paired the saree with a white blouse that had intricate gold embroidery on it. She gave her look a sweet twist by wearing a red chooda and kaleera. She brought her Punjabi heritage to the South Indian wedding.
Take a look at the viral video here.
The wedding was a private affair with only the close people being invited to the joyous event. Ever since the news of their wedding broke out, fans congratulated the couple and wished them luck for this new chapter of their lives. Nair and Kaur have been open about their relationship on social media.
Sudev Nair is known for his riveting screen presence. The actor was seen in the Hindi film, ‘Gulaab Gang.’ He won the prestigious Kerala State Film Award for Best Actor in 2014 for ‘My Life Partner.’ He became a household name with critically acclaimed films such as ‘Anarkali’, and ‘Kayamkulam Kochunni’ to name a few. The actor is known for his dynamic range and versatility.
Amardeep Kaur is a model and actor. Their relationship was initially hidden from the public eye. But with time, the couple made their relationship public by posting each other on social media.