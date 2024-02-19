In the viral video, Sudev Nair is seen in a traditional white-coloured veshti with a golden border. The couple is seen walking barefoot on a temple premises. While Nair looked stunning in his attire, Amardeep Kaur looked ethereal. Kaur was spotted in a traditional white bridal saree with a golden border. She paired the saree with a white blouse that had intricate gold embroidery on it. She gave her look a sweet twist by wearing a red chooda and kaleera. She brought her Punjabi heritage to the South Indian wedding.