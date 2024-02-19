Now as per a report in News18, rumoured couple Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday will also be heading to Goa to mark their presence at Rakul and Jackky’s wedding. Not just that, several other celebrities are expected to be attending the wedding, and most of them have worked with Pooja Entertainment over the years. For those caught unaware, Pooja Entertainment is an production and distribution company established by Vashu Bhagnani, and his children, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh, later joined the banner.