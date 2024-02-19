Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are set to get married in Goa on February 21, almost two-and-a-half years after making their relationship official. Reportedly, the film would be a star-studded affair with their families, close friends and colleagues in attendance.
Now as per a report in News18, rumoured couple Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday will also be heading to Goa to mark their presence at Rakul and Jackky’s wedding. Not just that, several other celebrities are expected to be attending the wedding, and most of them have worked with Pooja Entertainment over the years. For those caught unaware, Pooja Entertainment is an production and distribution company established by Vashu Bhagnani, and his children, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh, later joined the banner.
“Both Jackky and his dad, veteran producer Vashu Bhagnani, are known to share a great rapport with many in the film industry. So, the guest list boasts of some prominent names. The Bhagnani family has extended an invite to Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, who recently wrapped up the shoot of their production venture, ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’. Akshay has previously also worked on another Pooja Entertainment project titled ‘Cuttputlli’ which also starred ‘Rakul’,” the portal quoted a source close to the development as saying.
Meanwhile, not just Akshay and Tiger, Shahid Kapoor and Varun Dhawan will also attend the wedding. “Varun forged a friendship with Jackky during the making of Coolie No 1. So, he will be joining the love birds on their special day and so will Shahid,” added the source. Reportedly, Shahid will be playing the role of Ashwatthama in Pooja Entertainment’s mythological epic.
Coming to Rakul and Jackky’s wedding, the celebrations kicked off with a dhol night on February 15. The next day, the lovebirds flew down to Goa for their beach-themed wedding. Interestingly, the couple will be having an eco-friendly wedding. It is also said that both Rakul and Jackky will be resuming work right after tying the knot due to prior work commitments.