Fam Jam: Raashii Khanna Shares Glimpses Of Her 'Wholesome' Days At A Family Wedding

Actress Raashii Khanna, who is attending her cousin’s wedding, got nostalgic on meeting her loved ones after a long time, reminisced about her childhood memories. She added that the last two days have been a joy ride for her.

Raashii, who hails from Delhi, made her acting debut with a supporting role in the 2013 Hindi political spy thriller film ‘Madras Cafe’, directed by Shoojit Sircar.