No breaks for Divya Agarwal Post Wedding; 'Apurva Padgaonkar Doesn't Want Me To Take One'

Apurva chipped in to add: "Ghar basa rahe hain, to ghar se hi chaalu karenge na (We are getting settled in life, so it is best to be begin our journey together from home).”

He revealed that the theme for the cocktail night is "non-conventional and futuristic".

Will the couple be seen on the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss' (in the footsteps of Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain)? Divya, who was the winner of 'Bigg Boss OTT 1' instantly reacted to say: "Tumhe 'Bigg Boss' band karana hai? (You want 'Bigg Boss' to finish?) Todna hai sab kuchh andar? (You want everything to get broken inside?) Tumko lagta hai agar mai sherni, dhaakad hoon, to yeh sher andar jaega to bahut kuchh hoga. (You think that I am a lioness, so, if this lion goes inside, many things will happen). He is not for such things."