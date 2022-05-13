Saturday, May 14, 2022
Lara Dutta Wants To See More Women Behind The Camera

Actress Lara Dutta applauds women for seizing control of the film industry and hopes it continues to flourish in the future.

Lara Dutta

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 May 2022 11:15 pm

Bollywood actresses Alia Bhatt, Lara Dutta Bhupathi, Deepika Padukone, and Kangana Ranaut all have something in common. They're all forging their own career behind the camera, exploring the filmmaking industry. However, Bhupathi believes that more women should be involved in the business aspect of show business, according to a report by Hindustan Times.

“My 20s and 30s were really spent in this business-building relationships. Because at the end of the day, everybody knows that the film industry really functions on the personal relationships that you build" Bhupathi explains. 

"I was very fortunate to have the opportunity of working with some of the best production houses, some of the best actors and directors. Now, the industry knows me not just as an actor, but as a producer as well” she added.

The ‘Hundred’ actress thinks it's good to have more women behind the camera, levelling the playing field. 

"Today, you have Deepika, Alia and Kangana as producers. Now, the industry is accustomed to seeing actresses wanting to take more challenging roles driving the business, not just from a creative point of view, but also from a business standpoint," the 43-year-old emphasises.

And it's one of the things she hopes to see more of in the profession. "I want to see more acceptance (of that). I want to see more women succeed within the business, making successful projects. Because that’s when you will also see a change in content. And you will see things become less sort of formula-driven," says the ‘BellBottom’ actor. 

She wishes that directors take more chances with scripts when it comes to the actor's perspective.

"Sometime back I was having a conversation with the makers of ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ if there is a b**t kicking female villain in the story. And told them they should really explore it soon because it has never been explored on screen yet. These are the things we are looking forward to doing," Bhupathi concludes on a positive note.

