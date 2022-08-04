Thursday, Aug 04, 2022
Kunchacko Boban: Don't Be Okay With Pan-India, Go Global

Malayalam actor Kunchacko Boban, who is now in Switzerland to attend the 75th Locarno International Film Festival where his film 'Ariyippu' is getting screened, has asked filmmakers to not confine themselves to being pan-Indian but to go global.

Updated: 04 Aug 2022 2:23 pm

The actor, who posted pictures of himself in Switzerland a day before the screening of his film, said: "And when the love for Devadhoodhar keeps pouring in. I am here at the 75th Locarno International Film Festival,Switzerland with my movie 'Ariyippu' getting screened tomorrow for the competition segment.

"After 25 years in the film industry, it's going to be my first-ever experience attending a film festival anywhere. And to start with Locarno,it's a great blessing and honour.

"Hope to make some noise over here in nummade Malayalam language. Wish me luck guys and hope we can make it even better and greater. As I said, don't be okay with being pan-Indiana. Go Global!!!"

The actor also posted an update, with him at the screening venue.

He said: "Before the rush Reminiscing some moments in life Thankful for everything from Goda! Opening ceremony of Film Festival Locarno at Piaza Grande! Getting a feel of the atmosphere and vibing through the rush with almost 8k film lovers from all over the world."

[With Inputs From IANS]

