Dulquer Salmaan On Why Mrunal Thakur Is Perfect For ‘Sita Ramam’: ‘It Seemed Like An Excellent Choice’

Dulquer Salmaan is all set to share screen space with Mrunal Thakur and Rashmika Mandanna in the highly anticipated romantic drama ‘Sita Ramam’.

Updated: 04 Aug 2022 1:25 pm

Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur and Rashmika Mandanna are sharing screen space in their upcoming romantic drama ‘Sita Ramam’. Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, the teaser of the film was well received by the audience and everyone is having high expectations from the project.

Ahead of their film’s release, the cast of ‘Sita Ramam’ conducted a press conference to interact with the media. During that, the leading man Dulquer talked about the casting of Mrunal Thakur and Rashmika Mandanna in the film.

Speaking about Mrunal, the actor revealed how she was perfect for the film. He said, "While reading a classic novel, we imagine some of the characters to be like this. When I heard the story of 'Sita Ramam', I imagined the role of Sita. When Mrunal came into this role, it seemed like an excellent choice. Seeing Mrunal on the sets, I felt that if she did not play the role of Sita, no one else could do it justice. It's done very well. Off screen too, she is a happy and energetic person."

Not just that, the actor had high praise for Rashmika as well. "You will see a new Rashmika in the film. She never played a role like this before. Rashmika has great energy in Sita Ramam,” he mentioned. 

Meanwhile, with the recently released teaser, the audience has got a glimpse into the world of Lieutenant Ram, who is depicted as an orphan patrolling as a lone soldier in Kashmir valley. While he has no one to write to or speak to, he ends up getting a series of letters from Sita Mahalakshmi, who claims to be his wife.

Set in 1965, the film is slated to hit the silver screens on August 5 in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam languages. 

