For the unversed, Roohi was a yoga instructor. She had worked with Anushka Shetty as well. She used to head Bharat Thakur’s yoga classes’ Hyderabad division. She was quite active on social media and used to frequently post photos and videos with her family. She and KK Senthil Kumar tied the knot back in June 2009. The ace cinematographer had taken time off from work to take care of his wife.