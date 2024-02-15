It’s a sad day for all fans of Telugu cinema. The wife of popular cinematographer KK Senthil Kumar died earlier today. Roohi passed away due to multiple health-related issues. As per reports, Roohi was undergoing some treatment for the past few days at the KIMS Hospital Secunderabad. However, she couldn’t recover from the multiple organ failure and left for her heavenly abode today.
The last rites will be done by the family tomorrow morning at 9 am. They will be done at Mahaprasthanam in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad.
Advertisement
For the unversed, Roohi was a yoga instructor. She had worked with Anushka Shetty as well. She used to head Bharat Thakur’s yoga classes’ Hyderabad division. She was quite active on social media and used to frequently post photos and videos with her family. She and KK Senthil Kumar tied the knot back in June 2009. The ace cinematographer had taken time off from work to take care of his wife.
Advertisement
On the work front, KK Senthil Kumar has been a constant alongside SS Rajamouli. The two have worked together in numerous projects and most of them have been blockbusters. People love the grandeur or SS Rajamouli’s films and the main person behind showcasing things with such pompousness and outlandishness is KK Senthil Kumar. They’ve worked together in projects like ‘RRR’, ‘Baahubali: The Conclusion’, ‘Baahubali: The Beginning’, ‘Magadheera’, ‘Arundhati’, ‘Yamadonga’, ‘Chatrapathi’, ‘Sye’ and many others.
Advertisement
May god provide KK Senthil Kumar the strength to bear this immense loss. May the soul of the departed rest in peace. We offer our condolences to the family.