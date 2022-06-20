Monday, Jun 20, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

KK's Demise: Calcutta HC Asks West Bengal Government To File Affidavit

Three Public Interest Litigations (PILs) have been filed by advocates Imtiyaz Ahmed, Soumya Shubhro Roy, and Syan Bandopadhya on the unfortunate demise of singer KK on 31 May, 2022 after his performance at Nazrul Manch in Kolkata.

KK's Demise: Calcutta HC Asks West Bengal Government To File Affidavit
Late Singer KK Instagram/ @kk_live_now

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Jun 2022 4:52 pm

The Calcutta High Court on Monday asked the West Bengal government to file an affidavit on the death of the popular playback singer, Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, who died on late May 31, 2022, after his stage performance at Nazrul Manch in south Kolkata.

A division bench, headed by Chief Justice Prakash Srivastava and comprising Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj, directed the state government to file its affidavit within the three weeks. It also asked the government to be mindful so that such tragic incidents do not recur.

Three Public Interest Litigations (PIL) have been filed by advocates Imtiyaz Ahmed, Soumya Shubhro Roy, and Syan Bandopadhya on the unfortunate demise of KK and in one, the petitioner has demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the matter.

It was alleged there was utter mismanagement at the last stage performance of KK at Nazrul Manch on May 31, where a crowd of double the auditorium's seating capacity was present for the live performance. It was also alleged that the air-conditioning machines did not perform properly because of the overcrowding, which led to suffocation within the auditorium.

A number of video clips were shown to claim that KK was feeling uneasy during the performance and it was also alleged that in the middle of the show, he took a 10-minute break to go backstage for rest.

Challenging the demand for a CBI enquiry in one of the PILs, state Advocate General, S.N. Mukhopadhyay argued that since there had not been a single complaint from the family members of the deceased singer on this count, the demand for CBI enquiry does not stand valid.

Thereafter, the division bench directed the state government to file its arguments in the form of an affidavit.

[With Inputs From IANS]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Art And Entertainment KK Singer KK Singer Death West Bengal Government Calcutta High Court Affidavit Public Interest Litigation (PIL) CBI Advocate(s) / Lawyer KK Singer
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Nirmala Sitharaman To Meet PSBs' Heads On Monday; May Urge Them For Credit Growth 

Nirmala Sitharaman To Meet PSBs' Heads On Monday; May Urge Them For Credit Growth 

NED Vs ENG, 2nd ODI: Preview, Streaming

NED Vs ENG, 2nd ODI: Preview, Streaming