Singer KK Dies At 53 While Performing In Kolkata

Krishnakumar Kunnath, who was popularly known as KK, was one of the most popular Indian playback singers of today's generation. He was in the West Bengal capital for a stage show. In a shocking turn of events, he died while performing at the concert on Nazrul Manch, Kolkata on May 31.

As per reports, he was taken to the hospital after he fell ill. However, he was declared dead when they arrived at the hospital. It is being reported that the cause of death was a cardiac arrest.

Talking to Hindustan Times, minister Arup Biswas said about KK's death, “Singer Anupam Roy called me up and said he is hearing something bad from the hospital. Then I contacted the hospital. They said he was brought dead. Then I rushed to the hospital.”

For the unversed, KK released his first album, 'Pal' back in 1999. He has given countless hit songs in various movies which include, 'Tadap Tadap' ('Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam', 1999), 'Dus Bahane' ('Dus', 2005), 'Tune Maari Entriyaan' ('Gunday', 2014), and many others. His song, 'Yaaron Dosti Badi Hi Haseen Hai' was one of the most popular songs of the 1990s.

KK had recorded songs in numerous Indian languages. He was regarded as one of the most versatile singers of today's times.

The news has left his fans and the entire film and music industry in a state of shock.

May his soul rest in peace.