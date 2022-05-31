Wednesday, Jun 01, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Singer KK Dies At 53 While Performing In Kolkata

Popular singer KK died at the age of 53 in Kolkata. He died while performing at a concert on Nazrul Manch, Kolkata on May 31.

Singer KK Dies At 53 While Performing In Kolkata
Singer KK Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Jun 2022 12:24 am

Krishnakumar Kunnath, who was popularly known as KK, was one of the most popular Indian playback singers of today's generation. He was in the West Bengal capital for a stage show. In a shocking turn of events, he died while performing at the concert on Nazrul Manch, Kolkata on May 31.

As per reports, he was taken to the hospital after he fell ill. However, he was declared dead when they arrived at the hospital. It is being reported that the cause of death was a cardiac arrest.

Talking to Hindustan Times, minister Arup Biswas said about KK's death, “Singer Anupam Roy called me up and said he is hearing something bad from the hospital. Then I contacted the hospital. They said he was brought dead. Then I rushed to the hospital.”

For the unversed, KK released his first album, 'Pal' back in 1999. He has given countless hit songs in various movies which include, 'Tadap Tadap' ('Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam', 1999), 'Dus Bahane' ('Dus', 2005), 'Tune Maari Entriyaan' ('Gunday', 2014), and many others. His song, 'Yaaron Dosti Badi Hi Haseen Hai' was one of the most popular songs of the 1990s.

KK had recorded songs in numerous Indian languages. He was regarded as one of the most versatile singers of today's times. 

Related stories

Malayalam Playback Singer Edava Basheer Dead

Veteran Playback Singer Sangeetha Sajith Dead

Stereo Nation's Lead Singer Taz Dead

The news has left his fans and the entire film and music industry in a state of shock. 

May his soul rest in peace.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Singer Death Celebrity Death Music Music Concert Musician Indian Singer Bollywood Singer KK Krishnakumar Kunnath Kolkata Calcutta India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Prima Weight Loss UK Reviews (Dragons Den Pills) Side Effects, Tablets | Does It Work?

Prima Weight Loss UK Reviews (Dragons Den Pills) Side Effects, Tablets | Does It Work?

Keto Blast Gummies (USA 2022) Shark Tank Gummies Side Effects Revealed

Keto Blast Gummies (USA 2022) Shark Tank Gummies Side Effects Revealed