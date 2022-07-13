Wednesday, Jul 13, 2022
Kim Kardashian Gets A Piggyback Ride From Daughter North During Beach Vacay

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian got a special piggyback ride from her eldest daughter North while enjoying herself on a beach in the Turks and Caicos.

Updated: 13 Jul 2022 4:12 pm

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian got a special piggyback ride from her eldest daughter North while enjoying on a beach in the Turks and Caicos.

'The Kardashians' star was caught on camera getting a playful piggyback ride from North West, reports aceshowbiz.com.

In the photo, the mother-daughter duo were seen goofing around on the beach. Kim raised her hand and gave a peace sign as she playfully climbed the back of her 9-year-old.

She wore a black bandeau top that she paired with black bikini bottom. Her young daughter, in the meantime, opted for a black single-shoulder one-piece suit with a cut over her side, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Kim did not enjoy the time under the sun only with North. The two were also joined by her other kids, 6-year-old Saint, 4-year-old Chicago and 3-year-old Psalm, who also wore similar black-coloured swimwear.

At one point, as seen via Daily Mail, they were seen posing for a picture taken by a woman in pink T-shirt and camouflage shorts.

Back in June, Kim celebrated North's ninth birthday by throwing her a Halloween-themed camping trip in Wyoming. The former 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star used her private jet, which was dubbed "KIM AIR", to fly her little girl and her friends over to the camp.

To fit the spooky theme, she had her jet interior decorated with fake cobwebs and pieces of wood.

The birthday trip saw North being joined by Kourtney and Scott Disick's daughter Penelope as well as Selena Gomez's 9-year-old half-sister Elliot Teefey.

They enjoyed outdoor activities, such as zip-lining and wake-surfing, and spent their night in indoor tent that was decorated with stuffed toy deer heads and fake blood.

[With Inputs From IANS]

