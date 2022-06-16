Thursday, Jun 16, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Kevin Spacey Appears In UK Court To Face Sex Assault Charges

'House Of Cards' star Kevin Spacey has been charged with four counts of sexual assault against three men, which took place between 2005 and 2013, in the UK.

Kevin Spacey Appears In UK Court To Face Sex Assault Charges
Kevin Spacey AP file photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Jun 2022 5:39 pm

Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey is appearing in a London court on Thursday (June 16) to face charges of committing sexual offences against three men. The former ‘House of Cards’ star is accused of four counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

Photographers and television cameras thronged Spacey, 62, as he arrived at London's Westminster Magistrates Court for a preliminary hearing.

The alleged incidents took place in London between March 2005 and August 2008, and one in western England in April 2013. The victims are now in their 30s and 40s.

Related stories

Kevin Spacey Charged With Sexual Offences In UK

Amid Harassment Allegations, Kevin Spacey Dropped From Ridley Scott's All The Money In The World Weeks Before Release

In a statement issued last month, Spacey said he would go to court to face the charges and was confident he would “prove my innocence”.

Spacey was questioned by British police in 2019 about claims by several men that he had assaulted them. The two-time Academy Award winner ran London's Old Vic theatre between 2004 and 2015.

Spacey won a Best Supporting Actor Academy Award for the 1995 film ‘The Usual Suspects’ and a Lead Actor Oscar for the 1999 movie ‘American Beauty’.

His celebrated career came to an abrupt halt in 2017 when actor Anthony Rapp accused the star of assaulting him at a party in the 1980s, when Rapp was a teenager. Spacey denies the allegations. 

[With Inputs From PTI]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Art And Entertainment Kevin Spacey Sexual Assault The UK United Kingdom House Of Cards Oscar Winner Kevin Spacey
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

BTS Are Going Their Separate Ways On A 'Temporary Hiatus'

BTS Are Going Their Separate Ways On A 'Temporary Hiatus'

Agnipath Protestors Burn Trains In Bihar, Pelt Stones On BJP MLA As Agitation Spreads Across India

Agnipath Protestors Burn Trains In Bihar, Pelt Stones On BJP MLA As Agitation Spreads Across India