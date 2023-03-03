Saturday, Mar 04, 2023
Keanu Reeves Tells How New Terms Came Up While Shooting For 'John Wick: Chapter 4'

Keanu Reeves Tells How New Terms Came Up While Shooting For 'John Wick: Chapter 4'

Keanu Reeves as John Wick
Keanu Reeves as John Wick Instagram

Updated: 03 Mar 2023 3:49 pm

Actor Keanu Reeves has shared the experience of working with director Chad Stahelski in 'John Wick: Chapter 4'.

He said: "Working with this core team of creatives who have been responsible for the visionary look and building the world of the John Wick films has been such an honour. Working with Chad on that vision, plus the story and action, has been a pleasure. His take on the way action and dramatic storytelling must go hand in hand, is aligned to my taste."

The actor further added while sharing his experience of shooting with Chad: "It's been great to have a creative collaborator to put me in dramatic positions and action situations, where we had to come up with new terms, like gun-fu, and car-fu, just to describe them."

"We've created a wonderful playground to explore what you can do with this character. Over the course of these chapters, we've been able to continue to surprise and to world-build and innovate with John Wick."
 

Directed by Chad Stahelski, John Wick: Chapter 4 will feature old and new cast members, including Donnie Yen as Caine, Bill Skarsgard as Marquis, Laurence Fishburne as Bowery King, Rina Sawayama as Akira, Ian McShane as Winston, Shamier Anderson as Tracker, Hiroyuki Sanada as Shimazu, Clancy Brown as The Harbinger, Lance Reddick as Charon, and Scott Adkins as Killa.

Lionsgate and PVR Pictures will release John Wick: Chapter 4 in theatres on March 24 in India. This is a direct sequel to the 2019 film John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum and will be the longest film in the Keanu Reeves series.

