Kareena Kapoor Khan On ‘Crew’: It Is An Female-Led Heist Comedy In Ocean Eleven, Ocean's Eight Space

‘Crew’ is directed by Rajesh A Krishnan, and stars Tabu and Kriti Sanon, alongside Kareena.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Updated on:
Instagram
Kareena Kapoor Khan Photo: Instagram
Kareena Kapoor Khan is all geared up for the release of 'Crew', which is slated to release on March 29 in cinema halls. The recently released trailer of 'Crew' gave a glimpse of what’s about to unfold in the female buddy comedy film. It features three hostesses taking off on a thrilling journey in a bid to pull off a heist, and the film stars Tabu and Kriti Sanon, alongside Kareena.

Talking about the film, Kareena recently mentioned, ”This film is an all female-led heist comedy in Ocean Eleven, Ocean's Eight Space.”

Kareena further stated that she is “very very excited” for ‘Crew’, and added, “All female centric kind of film, comedy, excited to have collaborate with my long time producers Rhea and Ekta - we're an all women kind of army, Tabu, Kriti all of us. You've always seen the males do it but now I think we're ready for the female heist comedy which I think it is.”

Right from the time of the trailer launch, there has been massive excitement amongst the audience, who are extremely looking to watch Kareena as the actual, real Bebo that she is. Not just that, she has been making everyone drool over her looks and expressions in the glimpses shared by the makers, and add to it, Kareena will be seen in her comedy side after a long time.

‘Crew’ also has special appearances by Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma. Backed by Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network, ‘Crew’ is directed by Rajesh A Krishnan. 

