'Toxic' Producers Respond To Speculations Around The Casting Of Kareena Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Shruti Haasan Alongside Yash

Ever since the announcement of the Yash-starrer ‘Toxic’ has been made, fans are eager to know who would be roped in as the lead actress.
Many netizens as well as various reports have, on multiple occasions, stated that Kareena Kapoor Khan would be making her debut in the Kannada film industry. Soon after, some said that Sai Pallavi would be starring in the film. Now, the latest buzz has that Shruti Haasan would be starring opposite Yash in the upcoming movie.
In light of these baseless speculations, the film’s makers issued a statement on March 23, urging everyone to refrain from believing anything they hear.
Advertisement
“There are many unsubstantiated theories and information doing rounds about the casting of ‘Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups.’ We truly appreciate the excitement around ‘Toxic,’ but at this point, we would request everyone to refrain from speculation,” the makers announced.
They went on to say, “The casting process for the film is near completion, and we are thrilled with the team we have onboard. As we gear up to bring this story to life, we request everyone to wait for the official announcements.”
Directed by Geetu Mohandas, ‘Toxic’ is slated to hit the big screens on April 10, 2025. The upcoming Kannada film is being produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash under the banners of KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations.
Advertisement
The film was announced in December 2023 through a video which saw Yash wearing a hat and holding a cigar in his mouth. ‘Toxic’ is slated to be an action-packed thriller set amidst the backdrop of the drug mafia.
Audiences all over the world are eagerly waiting to see Yash on the big screens after the success of his 2022 film ‘KGF.’ It’s only a matter of time when we will know who would be starring opposite him.