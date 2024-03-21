Shruti Haasan Roped In To Star Opposite Yash In 'Toxic'? Here's What We Know

Rumours regarding who would be roped in for the Yash-starrer ‘Toxic’ have been doing the rounds for a long time now. Now, as per latest reports, actress Shruti Haasan has joined the cast of the upcoming movie, where she will be taking on the role of the lead actress.
A source close to the development of the film revealed to ETimes, “Shruti Haasan will be playing a vital role in the film.” However, an official announcement regarding this is highly-awaited. Neither the cast nor the crew have confirmed this as of yet.
Helmed and scripted by Geetu Mohandas, ‘Toxic’ will guarantee audiences jam-packed entertainment, filled with action sequences. Set against the backdrop of the drug world, the high-budget production will be grand, and promises to entertain thoroughly.
‘Toxic’ has been produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash under the banner of KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations. In fact, last December, the makers dropped the fiery teaser of the upcoming film, which stated, “A fairytale for grown-ups.” The film is slated to hit the silver screens on April 10, 2025, marking Yash’s comeback after the success of ‘KGF 2.’
Additionally, there have also been rumours going on about Kareena Kapoor Khan starring in the film. If this proves to be true, this would mark the superstar’s debut in the Kannada film industry. This comes to light after the actress, who’s gearing up for the release of ‘Crew,’ dropped some hints about her doing a “very big South film.” Even though she didn’t confirm it, audiences are already excited to see her try out a new genre.
As for Shruti Haasan, she was last seen on screen opposite Prabhas in ‘Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire.’ The actress is currently filming for ‘Salaar: Part 2 - Shouryaanga Parvam.’ Her part in ‘Toxic’ is yet to be confirmed.