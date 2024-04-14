Art & Entertainment

Kareena Kapoor Khan does Chakrasana As Part Of Her 'Sunday Plan': 'Yoga For Me, 'Crew' For You'

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who recently appeared in the movie ‘Crew’, shared her Sunday plans, which consist of nothing but yoga

Advertisement

Instagram
Kareena Kapoor Khan Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who recently appeared in the movie ‘Crew’, shared her Sunday plans, which consist of nothing but yoga

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who recently appeared in the movie ‘Crew’, shared her Sunday plans, which consist of nothing but yoga.

Taking to Instagram, where 'Bebo' enjoys 12.2 million followers, she shared a photo of herself doing chakrasana.

Kareena is wearing a neon pink sports bra and black tights.

The post is captioned: "Sunday plans? Yoga for me… Crew for you #ChakrasanaSeries."

One user commented: “Fabulous workout”. Another fan said: “Always looking young”.

The female buddy comedy film ‘Crew’ revolves around three air hostesses who embark on a thrilling journey in an attempt to pull off a heist. The film stars Tabu, Kareena, and Kriti Sanon.

Advertisement

The movie also features special appearances by Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma.

Backed by Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network, ‘Crew’ is directed by Rajesh A Krishnan.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Sports World: OJ Simpson Dies At 76; Mohun Bagan Thrash Bengaluru FC 4-0 In ISL
  2. 5 Celebs Who Conquered The Entertainment World After 'MTV Splitsvilla'
  3. Park Bo-ram Dies At 30: K-Pop Singer, Renowned For 'Reply 1988' Track, Found Dead At Home, Cause Unknown
  4. Sarah Jane Dias: 5 Interesting Facts About The Former Miss India
  5. MI Vs RCB, IPL 2024: Who Won Yesterday's Match? Check Highlights
  6. Elections 2024: Voters Want Jobs And Lower Prices, Survey Shows
  7. Sports World As It Happened: MC Mary Kom Resigns As India's Chef De Mission For Paris 2024
  8. Sumit Nagal Vs Holger Rune, 2nd Round Monte Carlo Masters Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch