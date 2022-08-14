Karan Johar On Revealing Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan’s Relationship: 'Everyone Is Okay With It'

Filmmaker Karan Johar recently revealed at his 'Koffee With Karan' show that actors Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan were once dating, which was never confirmed before. Sara Ali Khan appeared in the second episode of season 7 of the show, alongside Janhvi Kapoor.

During a recent interview, Karan commented about being accused of sharing personal details about celebrities’ relationships without any consent. When asked about such claims, Karan Johar told Siddharth Kannan, “But everyone knows about these relationships. I am not making anything up, everyone has seen them together. What is true is true and I suppose everyone is okay with it. I know people think it's some kind of big revelation, everybody knows about everyone’s personal lives and they are okay with putting it out."

Besides confirming Sara and Kartik Aaryan’s link up, Karan’s show also grabbed attention when Sara named Vijay Deverakonda as her crush. In the previous season, Sara called Kartik her crush. Besides Sara, Karan also revealed that at his 50th birthday party, he noticed Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapoor had a good time together. In the interview, Karan also hinted at Ananya’s dating life and said that she is going to ‘date someone soon.’

The latest episode of the show saw Sonam Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor gracing the couch and the two were seen making some great revelations about their personal life and friends. Karan is also all set to make his directorial comeback after his last 2016 film 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'. He is directing Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer-'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'.

He has also revealed that he is doing two films with Sara Ali Khan too. Sara was last seen in Aanand L Rai's 'Atrangi Re', opposite Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. She will be seen next in 'Gaslight' opposite Vikrant Massey.