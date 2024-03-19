Amazon Prime Video recently sent fans into a frenzy. The streaming giant took to its social media and announced its slate of upcoming releases. While the Hindi and English releases have become the talk of the town, the upcoming South content on the streaming platform also looks promising. The audience can enjoy a wide range of releases in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.
1. ‘Snakes and Ladders’
Directed by Bharath Muralidharan, Ashok Veerappan, and Kamala Alchemis, this Tamil flick revolves around four kids. The kids are trying to cover up an accident but they find themselves in a soup as they are chased by the cops and they come face to face with their bad choices.
2. ‘The Rana Connection’
Rana Daggubati will be hosting a talk show where he will bring his friends and peers from the film industry for a tete-a-tete. The show will be produced by Rajeev Ranjan and Prashanth Potluri.
3. ‘Gangs Kuruthi Punal’
Starring Sathyaraj, Ashok Selvan, Nasser, Nimisha Sajayan, Ritika Singh, and Easwari Rao, this Tamil drama will take you into an era where revenge fuels a power struggle in a port city.
4. 'Arabia Kadali’
This Telugu fictional drama will revolve around a group of fishermen from rival villages who unknowingly cross international waters. Things take a turn, and they find themselves imprisoned in a foreign jail.
5. ‘Cheekati Lo’
This investigative crime thriller will follow the journey of a woman as she tries to uncover the truth behind a serial rapist. It has been backed by Suresh Babu.
6. ‘Uppu Kappu Rambu’
In a fictional village, people gather together when they realize that the local cemetery has run out of space. This satirical comedy has been written by Vasanth Muralikrishna Maringanti.
7. ‘Kantara - A Legend Chapter 1’
When a calamity caused by a king enrages God’s chosen tribal leader, all hell breaks loose. This Rishab Shetty directorial has been produced /. by Hombale Films LLP.
8. 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu’
Based on the story of Veera Mallu who was the first Indian to revolt against the Mughal empire, this movie will revolve around his early life and how he chose to raise the revolution. It will star Pawan Kalyan, Nidhi Agarwal, and Bobby Deol in lead roles.
9. ‘Kanguva’
Starring Suriya, Bobby Deol, Disha Patani, and Yogi Babu, this story spans over 500 years. This time travel film is about a hero who has an unfinished mission, and he is out to fulfill it.
10. ‘Vaa Vaathiyaar’
A devoted fan raises his grandson to emulate legendary actor MGR. But the grandson's own personality diverges, conflicting with his grandfather's ideals.
11. ‘Family Star’
Starring Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur, this movie follows Govardhan’s quest for success amidst his battles and his love interest. Directed by Parashuram, it has been produced by Dil Raju and Shirish.
12. ‘Game Changer’
Starring Ramcharan, Kiara Advani, and S.J. Suryah, this flick will follow the journey of an IAS officer as he navigates his way through political corruption in an election.