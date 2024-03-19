'Citadel: Honey Bunny'

Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 'Citadel' Indian adaptation is titled 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' directed by Raj & DK. The synopsis of the series read: 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' has a riveting narrative that fuses the pulse-pounding elements of a gritty spy action thriller with the heartwarming allure of a love story, all set against the vibrant tapestry of the '90s. Honey Bunny is the Indian series within the Citadel universe. Kay Kay Menon, Simran, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Singh Parihar, Kashvi Majmundar, Saquib Saleem, and Sikandar Kher are the other cast of the series. An intense poster of the show has been released too. 'Citadel: Honey Bunny's release date is yet to be announced.