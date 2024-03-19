On Tuesday, March 19, Prime Video announced a slate of upcoming releases including films and TV shows in different languages. Audiences can enjoy a diverse range of interesting shows and movies, from Varun Dhawan-Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 'Citadel' Indian series to Ananya Panday's 'Call Me Bae' and many more. We are listing down the Hindi shows and films you can watch on the OTT giant in the upcoming days of 2024.
Amazon Prime Video's upcoming Hindi Shows and Films
'Citadel: Honey Bunny'
Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 'Citadel' Indian adaptation is titled 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' directed by Raj & DK. The synopsis of the series read: 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' has a riveting narrative that fuses the pulse-pounding elements of a gritty spy action thriller with the heartwarming allure of a love story, all set against the vibrant tapestry of the '90s. Honey Bunny is the Indian series within the Citadel universe. Kay Kay Menon, Simran, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Singh Parihar, Kashvi Majmundar, Saquib Saleem, and Sikandar Kher are the other cast of the series. An intense poster of the show has been released too. 'Citadel: Honey Bunny's release date is yet to be announced.
'Matka King'
Directed by Nagraj Manjule and produced by Sidharth Roy Kapur, 'Matka King' stars Vijay Varma in the lead. It is written by Abhay Koranne and Nagraj Manjule. The synopsis read: ''In this fictional tale set in 1960s Mumbai, an enterprising cotton trader who craves legitimacy and respect starts a new gambling game dubbed ‘Matka’, which takes the city by storm and democratizes a terrain previously reserved for the rich and elite.''
'Dupahiya'
It is directed by Sonam Nair. It stars Gajraj Rao, Renuka Shahane, Bhuvan Arora, Sparsh Srivastava, Shivani Raghuvanshi, and Yashpal Sharma. The story is about a village that is all set to celebrate 25 years of being crime-free, and then a coveted motorbike gets stolen. Then follows a crazy journey to get the bike back.
'Daldal'
'Daldal' stars Bhumi Pednekar in key role. It is about a girl whose past haunts her as she deals with the demons of her present. Mumbai’s newly appointed DCP Rita Ferreira, investigates a series of murders where she comes across a cold-blooded serial killer and how she saves her life. It is directed by Amrit Raj Gupta and is based on Bhendi Bazaar by Vish Dhamija.
'Andhera'
It stars Priya Bapat, Karanvir Malhotra, Prajakta Koli, Surveen Chawla, Vatsal Sheth, Parvin Dabas, and Pranay Pachauri and is directed by Raaghav Dar.
'Daring Partners'
Tamannaah Bhatia, Diana Penty, and Jaaved Jaaferi are part of this project. It's about two best friends who embark on a daring journey as partners in an alcohol start-up. It shows their journey where they challenge the norms and bend rules in a male-dominated society.
'Call Me Bae'
The web series stars Ananya Panday, Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada and Varun Sood. Other cast include Vihaan Samat, Muskkkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur. It is directed by Collin D'Cunha.
'The Tribe'
'The Tribe' is about a group of Indian influencers who have been set up to crack global fame in... Los Angeles! It stars Alanna Panday, Alaviaa Jaaferi, Srushti Porey, Alfia Jafry, Aryaana Gandhi, and Hardik Zaveri.
'Follow Karlo Yaar'
Uorfi Javed stars as Uorfi in the show. She is known for her antics and her unique fashion style. You will get to see more of her in the show. It is directed by Sandeep Kukreja.
'Dil Dosti Dilemma'
Anushka Sen, Tanvi Azmi, Shishir Sharma, Suhasini Mulay, Khush Jotwani, Vishakha Pandey, Revathi Pillai, and Elisha Mayor will feature in the show. It's about Asmara's summer that takes an unexpected turn when she is sent to her grandparents' neighbourhood as a form of punishment. She struggles there and learns new life lessons.
'Bandwaale'
Directed by Akshat Verma and Ankur Tewari, 'Bandwaale' is about a young poetess, Mariam, who finds herself trapped in a town where every young girl's future lies in wedlock. She hopes to find freedom by uploading her poetry on the internet with the help of her band. The key cast includes Shalini Pandey, Zahaan Kapoor, Swanand Kirkire, Sanjana Dipu, Ashish Vidhyarthi, and Anupama Kumar.
'Ziddi Girls'
Shonali Bose, Neha Veena Sharma, and Vasant Nath are the directors. Simran, Revathy, Nandita Das, Nandish Sandhu, Anupriya Caroli, Atiya Tara Nayak, Ayushi Rawat, Zaina Ali, and Umang Bhadana are part of the cast. It's about the lives of five self-absorbed, carefree Gen Z freshers who are about to change as they enter Matilda House College. They go out of their comfort zones and how they navigate their lives there.
'Supermen of Malegaon'
'Supermen of Malegaon' is about the journey of an aspiring filmmaker who forms a group of friends to make a film for his small town of Malegaon. It's a heartwarming tale that beautifully captures the essence of friendship and the transformative power of filmmaking. Reema Kagti is the director who has also written it along with Varun Grover. It stars Adarsh Gourav, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Shashank Arora.
'Chhorii 2'
Nushrratt Bharuccha is coming back with 'Chhorii 2' directed by Vishal Furia. It also stars Soha Ali Khan.
'Subedaar'
The synopsis read: ''In an adrenaline-fueled action drama, Subedaar Arjun Singh grapples with civilian life, navigating a strained relationship with his daughter, and societal dysfunction. The man who once fought for the nation must now fight enemies within to protect his home and family. It stars Anil Kapoor in the lead.
'Be Happy'
Directed by Remo D'Souza, the movie stars Abhishek Bachchan, Nora Fatehi, Nasser, Inayat Verma, and Johny Lever. The caption in the post read: ''A poignant tale that unfolds the journey of a single father and his talented daughter who aspire to perform on the country's biggest dance reality show. Be Happy highlights the extraordinary lengths a father will go to fulfill his daughter’s dreams and find true happiness.
Other Hindi shows and films that are releasing on Prime Video are 'Rangeen', 'The Great Indian Code', 'Khauf', 'The Revolutionaries', and 'In Transit' among others. 'Chandu Champion', 'Baaghi 4', and 'Housefull 5' will release on the OTT platform post their theatrical release.