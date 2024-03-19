Amazon Prime Video has recently announced its slate of upcoming releases. The news has got fans into a frenzy as the OTT giant has announced a set of much-anticipated releases. Amidst this excitement, the news of Vijay Varma’s upcoming release was also announced. The streamer confirmed that Varma will be starring in ‘Matka King.’
Amazon Prime Video India took to its social media account to share the first poster of ‘Matka King.’ Sharing the poster, they wrote, “An enterprising cotton trader in Mumbai starts a new gambling game called Matka, taking the city by storm and democratizing a terrain previously reserved for the rich and elite.”
Take a look at the post here.
After ‘Dahaad’, this will be the second time Varma will be seen on Amazon Prime Video. ‘Matka King’ has been produced by Roy Kapur Films, Aatpat & SMR Productions. It has been created and directed by Nagraj Manjule, who had previously helmed ‘Sairat.’ Along with Manjule, it has been written by Abhay Koranne. The remaining cast has not been revealed yet, but it has been confirmed that Vijay Varma will be playing the lead role.
Keeping Nagraj Manjule’s style in mind, fans have a lot of expectations from this project. Fans are looking for a gripping story with a nuanced commentary. They are also excited to see how Manjule and Varma collaborate on this piece. Reacting to this announcement, one fan wrote, “Nagraj Manjule way to go.” A second fan said, “Another masterpiece from Nagraj Manjule.” A third fan commented, “Vijay Varma bagging some great shows.”
The release date of ‘Matka King’ has not been announced as of now.