After ‘Dahaad’, this will be the second time Varma will be seen on Amazon Prime Video. ‘Matka King’ has been produced by Roy Kapur Films, Aatpat & SMR Productions. It has been created and directed by Nagraj Manjule, who had previously helmed ‘Sairat.’ Along with Manjule, it has been written by Abhay Koranne. The remaining cast has not been revealed yet, but it has been confirmed that Vijay Varma will be playing the lead role.