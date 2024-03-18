Vijay Varma, who is gaining all the love for his recent release on Netflix ‘Murder Mubarak’, has wrapped up ‘Ul Jalool Ishq’. Along with the cast of the film, he celebrated the wrap-up party at Manish Malhotra’s abode. For the unversed, the designer is also producing the upcoming drama, and he hosted a star-studded party to commemorate the film’s wrap up.