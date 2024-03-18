Vijay Varma, who is gaining all the love for his recent release on Netflix ‘Murder Mubarak’, has wrapped up ‘Ul Jalool Ishq’. Along with the cast of the film, he celebrated the wrap-up party at Manish Malhotra’s abode. For the unversed, the designer is also producing the upcoming drama, and he hosted a star-studded party to commemorate the film’s wrap up.
At the bash, Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma were clicked arriving hand-in-hand and stole all the limelight. While Tamannaah looked stunning in a red satin midi dress, Vijay looked handsome as he kept it casual with his attire. Also seen at the party was Fatima Sana Shaikh and other cast members.
‘Ul Jalool Ishq’, backed by Manish Malhotra, is written and directed by Vibhu Puri and also stars Naseruddin Shah and Sharib Hashmi, who were also clicked at the party. Also spotted Vishal Bhardwaj, and Ratna Pathak Shah.
After months of hard work, the team successfully completed the film’s shooting, and Manish shared the same via a series of inside pictures. In a set of recent pictures shared by Manish, the entire team of ‘Ul Jalool Ishq’ are seen seated together and posing for the camera.
The shooting of ‘Ul Jalool Ishq’ reportedly started on January 9 in Amritsar, and is made under Manish Malhotra’s home production banner Stage5 Productions, and will also feature music by Gulzar and Vishal Bhardwaj. It also marks the comeback of the legendary Zeenat Aman to the silver screen.
Apart from ‘Ul Jalool Ishq’, Manish Malhotra, under his banner, is also working on ‘Train From Chhapraula’, starring Radhika Apte. He also has ‘Bun Tikki’ lined up, which will feature Shabana Azmi and Abhay Deol.