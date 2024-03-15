Sidharth Malhotra starrer 'Yodha' hit the theatres on March 15. Ahead of its release, there was a special screening of the film. Other than the who's who of Bollywood, 'Yodha' screening was also attended by Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's families. For the premiere night, Kiara was in an all-blue outfit while Sidharth looked dapper in a denim outfit that he paired with a black leather jacket. 'Yodha' reviews are out and it has received mixed responses. Sidharth's wife Kiara also reviewed the film. Here's what she has said about the action thriller.
Kiara is all praise for her husband Sidharth and the film. On Thursday night, post the special screening, she reviewed 'Yodha' and called it "outstanding". Mentioning Sidharth, the 'Don 3' actress said, "You've made us all so proud! Your best (sic)."
Kiara also heaped praise on the directors as she wrote, “One of the best in this genre, #Sagar #Pushkar I can’t believe this is your first (sic).” She also lauded Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna for their performances. Tagging both, she wrote, ''Watch out for these two Lady Yodhas.” The actress also gave a shout-out to the entire cast and team of 'Yodha'. "To the entire cast and crew of the film, Take a bow! (sic),'' wrote Kiara.
'Yodha' is a hijack-based patriotic film. Sidharth Malhotra plays the role of an army officer Arun Katyal who leads a group of army officers carrying out important missions for the country called Yodha. Arun fails in a hijack mission that leads to his suspension along with other Yodhas. Not only he is called unfit for his duty, but also labelled as an enemy of the country. It affects his life, career and also his personal life. Then comes another hijack mission, and he gets yet another chance to prove himself. The movie has lots of twists and turns and some whistleworthy dialogues as well. Sidharth has been raved for his performance.
Produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, 'Yodha' also stars Raashii Khanna, Disha Patani, Tanuj Virwani and Sunny Hinduja in key roles.