'Yodha' is a hijack-based patriotic film. Sidharth Malhotra plays the role of an army officer Arun Katyal who leads a group of army officers carrying out important missions for the country called Yodha. Arun fails in a hijack mission that leads to his suspension along with other Yodhas. Not only he is called unfit for his duty, but also labelled as an enemy of the country. It affects his life, career and also his personal life. Then comes another hijack mission, and he gets yet another chance to prove himself. The movie has lots of twists and turns and some whistleworthy dialogues as well. Sidharth has been raved for his performance.