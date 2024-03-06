Kangana Ranaut Takes A Swipe At Bollywood Stars Who Performed At Anant-Radhika's Pre-Wedding Event

While many stars are still posting about their wonderful time at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebrations, Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram stories to put a mysterious post. This surfaced several days after the extravagant three-day pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar, Gujarat. What she posted can seemingly be believed to indirectly criticize the Bollywood celebrities who participated in the event.
For the record, Ranaut wasn’t spotted among the massively star-studded guests. She, instead, took a dig at her fellow film stars and stated that she has rejected all opportunities to perform at weddings as an entertainer-for-hire. She also compared herself to the late singer Lata Mangeshkar, who had reportedly turned down millions of dollars just to make her presence known at a private event.
The ‘Emergency’ actress reposted a news article about the same, and keeping that in context, wrote, “I have been through worse financial set backs, but Lata ji and I are only two people who have massive hit songs (Fashion ka Jalwa, Ghani Baawli Ho Gayi, London Thumkda, Sadi Galli, Vijay Bhawa etc.) to our credit.”
“But no matter how many temptations I got I never danced in the weddings, many super hit item songs were also offered to me, soon I avoided award shows also. It takes strong character and dignity to say no to fame and money, in the world of short cuts young generation needs to understand only wealth one can acquire is the wealth of integrity,” she concluded, without elaborating on why she feels dancing at wedding festivities is undignified.
The Ambani pre-wedding celebrations took place in Jamnagar, Gujarat over March 1-3. The guest list was filled with numerous foreign dignitaries, CEOs, and a star-studded line-up from the film industry including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Saif Ali Khan, and more. Private concerts by Rihanna, Akon, and Diljit Dosanjh, along with performances by many Indian singers, added to the spectacle of the event.