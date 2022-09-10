Kangana Ranaut Calls Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's 'Brahmastra' a ‘disaster’, Targets Karan Johar Again

Ayan Mukerji's dream project 'Brahmastra', starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles, was released this Friday and it has garnered mixed reviews. Kangana Ranaut, however, is not happy and took to her Instagram story to slam Ayan and Karan, who is the co-producer of the film.

“Everyone who called Ayan Mukerji a genius should be jailed immediately… He took 12 years to make this film, he replaced 14 DOP’s he shot for more than 400 days for this film and changed 85 ADs and burnt 600 crores to ashes. Also tried to exploit religious sentiments by changing the film name from Jalaluddin Rumi to Shiva last minute, because of Bahubali success…. Such opportunists, such creativity deprived people, success starved greedy people if called geniuses then it’s not manipulation but a well thought of strategy to call din ko raat and raat ko din...," she wrote.

The actor further posted that people like Karan Johar should be questioned for their conduct. "He is more interested in everyone’s sex life than in his films scripts. He self admittedly buys reviews, stars, and fake collection numbers and tickets. This time around he tried to ride Hinduism and south wave.” She then accused Karan of begging south actors and directors to promote his film 'Brahmastra'.

South star Nagarjuna is also a part of Brahmastra and recently Jr. NTR and SS Rajamouli promoted the film in Hyderabad. To this, Kangana added, “They will do everything but not hire competent writer, director, actors and other talents… why not in the first place hire those they went begging to fix this disaster called Brahmastra.”

Kangana Ranaut will next be seen in the film 'Emergency'.