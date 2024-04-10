Art & Entertainment

Kajol Devgn Shares Throwback Picture But She Can’t Remember When It Was Clicked

Bollywood actress Kajol, who will be soon seen in the upcoming movie ‘Do Patti’, shared a throwback picture on her social media but, couldn’t recollect the moment when the picture was taken.

Instagram
Kajol devgn Photo: Instagram
info_icon

On Wednesday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a monochromatic picture of herself.

She wrote in the caption, “I cannot remember where or when this picture was clicked.. Who can help me figure this out?”

In the picture, the actress can be seen sporting short hair and big earrings as she stares away from the camera.

Recently, her husband Ajay Devgn turned 55 and the actress had the most hilarious way of wishing her husband. She took to X and shared a picture of the actor.

The actress wrote: “Since I know your soooooo excited about your birthday that your jumping up and down like a kid and clapping your hands and turning in circles at the thought of your cake… lemme start the day off by wishing u a very very very happy birthday @ajaydevgn. PS:- if anybody has a video of him doing any of this please send it to me immediately #BirthdayBoy.”

Kajol and Ajay have worked together in several films such as 'Gundaraj', 'Raju Chacha', 'Ishq' and 'Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha' among many others. In 1994, the two started dating while filming 'Gundaraj'. The two got married in 1999.

